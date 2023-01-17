Purdue's 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Choir Performance 

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Purdue University continues Monday’s Martin Luther King Junior celebration into Tuesday with the annual MLK Commemoration event.
The event featured performances from Purdue’s glee club as well as the Black Voices of Inspiration early on in the evening.
The university’s new president, Mung Chiang, was also a part of tonight’s event. Chiang gave a speech highlighting African American history throughout the years at Purdue.
However, the spotlight was on the Morgan State university choir at this evening’s Commemoration. The Morgan State choir, based in Baltimore, has performed all over the globe for the past decade.
The powerful voices of the Morgan state choir highlight and celebrate the legacy of black culture in America.
Before tonight’s event, News 18 spoke with a member of the Black Voices of Inspiration. He shares what it is like to share a stage with Morgan State.
“From what we've heard they are absolutely phenomenal. We heard them a bit earlier in sound check. They are stupendous and to hear voices on that level where they really really sound technical, it's amazing. As well as our glee club that was in there everyone sounds phenomenal, top notch,” Chapman says.
This year’s MLK’s dreamer award recipients for Purdue were also highlighted at the Commemoration.
The award recipients for this year are; Jean Chmielewski, Zenephia Evans, Farah Combs and Shontrai Irving.