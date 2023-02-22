Purdue Women's Basketball takes down Penn State 86-62

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball played their last home game of the 2022 season tonight. This means it was senior night in Mackey Arena. So the team celebrated seniors Lasha Petree, Cassidy Hardin, and Rickie Woltman.
The Boilermakers took on the Penn State Nittany Lions, a team they lost to earlier this year.
Purdue lost 70-60 the last time they faced off against Penn State. This time, however, the Boilers came out looking for revenge.
Right off the bat, Purdue was able to keep Penn State scoreless for the first few minutes of the game, while putting up double digits themselves.
Those first several points Purdue had were all scored by the seniors. The seniors would end up scoring 38 of tonight's points, with Petree leading having 23.
However, everyone’s eyes weren’t only on the seniors tonight.
They were also on two other players as well, who also had an amazing night.
Forward Caitlyn Harper was able to put up 18 points with eight rebounds in 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, teammate Jeanae Terry almost had a quadruple double. Only being one point short and two assists short of that stat. Terry managed to have eight steals, nine points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.
Purdue would have the lead the entire game and beat Penn State 86-62.
The Boiler's last game of the regular season will be this Sunday against Minnesota.