Purdue Women's Basketball remains undefeated on the year after beating SIUE 100-58

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Purdue women's basketball team moved to a 3-0 on the year as it rolled to a 100-58 win over Southern Illinois Edwardsville Thursday night at Mackey Arena. Four Boilermakers finished in double figures, led by Abbey Ellis' 29 points.
The Boilermakers hit the century mark for the second time under head coach Katie Gearlds, dominating on both ends of the floor against SIUE (0-3) with a 56.5% field goal percentage to the Cougar's 33.9% clip.
Ellis notched her highest tally as a Boilermaker on 9-of-11 shooting with a trio of triples. The Australian international also went a perfect 8-for-8 at the line. Transfer duo Lasha Petree and Caitlyn Harper went for their third double-figure games with 17 and 15, respectively, while Jeanae Terry hit double digits for the first time this season with 17.
The Boilermakers worked the ball inside for 58 points in the paint, the most of the Gearlds era and matching SIUE's total point output for the night. The defense forced 25 turnovers, recording 14 steals, and scoring 42 points off SIUE miscues.
Purdue also handled both ways of the transition game, outpacing SIUE 23-2 in transition.
The Boilermakers set the tone in the first half outscoring the Cougars 52-19. Purdue shot 62.5% from the field with just three 3-pointers, while pounding the ball inside for 32 points. Ellis went 6-of-7 for 15 points in the opening 20 minutes.
Ellis led the way in the first quarter with 10 points, as Purdue matched the program record for most points in an opening period with 29. After the Cougars opened the game with a 3-pointer, Purdue immediately jumped out on a 12-point run that grew to 20 by the end of the frame.
ELITE ELLIS
Ellis dropped the most points by a Boilermaker off the bench since 2009. She is the sixth player from the Big Ten to not start a game and score 29 points in that same timespan. In addition to her efficient night shooting, just two misses with one from behind the arc, the senior added a pair of rebounds and two steals.
ACTIVE HANDS
Purdue's defense notched 14 steals Thursday night. Jeanae Terry and Jayla Smith led the way with four each. Smith matched her career high from her Purdue debut last season at Western Kentucky. Lasha Petree came away with a trio of swipes, while Rickie Woltman added one. Purdue's 42 points off turnovers were the most under Gearlds.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series with SIUE 3-0.
• Freshman Addison Potts scored her first points as a Boilermaker.
• All 12 dressed Boilermakers entered the game.
• The Boilermakers' lead at the end of the game was their largest.
• Purdue is now 4-2 under Gearlds when holding a team to single-digit scoring in a quarter.
• The Boilermakers knocked down 25 free throws in the win, their highest amount since making 26 against Green Bay in the 2017 NCAA Tournament.
• Purdue scored 20 or more points off turnovers for the sixth time under Gearlds to remain undefeated when accomplishing that feat.
UP NEXT
Purdue will close out its four-game homestand to start the year with a 2 p.m. tip against Indiana State on Sunday.