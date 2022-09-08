Purdue Women's Basketball releases 2022-2023 Big Ten schedule

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– The final pieces of the 2022-23 Purdue women's basketball season are set, as the Big Ten Conference unveiled its schedule for league play Wednesday afternoon.
Head coach Katie Gearlds enters her second campaign back at her alma mater and first with a complete offseason in charge. The Boilermakers return all five starters from a year ago in Cassidy Hardin, Rickie Woltman and All-Big Ten honorees Madison Layden, Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry.
Purdue welcomed a group of five newcomers during the offseason with the 2022 WAC Player of the Year Caitlyn Harper from Cal Baptist, Rutgers transfer Lasha Petree and freshmen Lilly Stoddard, Addison Potts and Ainhoa Holzer.
Big Ten play opens with a pair of games before the holiday break, starting with a road trip to Michigan State on Dec. 5 and the league home opener against Maryland on Dec. 8.
Purdue returns from the break with a road trip to Iowa on Dec. 29, before ringing in the new year against Wisconsin at Mackey Arena on New Year's Day.
Three of Purdue's eight games in January are set for Saturdays at Penn State (Jan. 7), at Northwestern (Jan. 14) and home against Minnesota (Jan. 21). The Boilermakers will host midweek matchups against Michigan (Jan. 10) and Nebraska (Jan. 18), before closing out the month with back-to-back road games at Illinois (Jan. 26) and Ohio State (Jan. 29).
After a week off, Purdue will host in-state rival Indiana for the first matchup of the Governor's Cup on Feb. 5, before jetting off to Rutgers for a Feb. 9 away trip.
Three of the Boilermakers' final five games will be played at Mackey Arena against Northwestern (Feb. 12), Michigan State (Feb. 15) and Penn State (Feb. 22).
The annual Barn Burner Trophy Game against Indiana will be played Feb. 19 at Assembly Hall.
Purdue will close out the regular season at Minnesota on Feb. 26, before heading over to the Target Center in Minneapolis for the Big Ten Tournament the following week.
Tip times and television assignments will be announced later.
The Big Ten announcement rounds out the entire 2022-23 regular season for Purdue. The Boilermakers start the campaign with four straight home games, opening Nov. 10 against Marshall, before heading to the Cancun Challenge over Thanksgiving.
Purdue will square off with Syracuse for the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge Nov. 30. The non-conference action concludes with a home tilt against Illinois State (Dec. 11) and a pair of games against Utah Tech (Dec. 20) and Texas A&M (Dec. 21) at the Last Vegas Invitational.