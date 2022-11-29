Purdue Women's Basketball prepares to host Syracuse for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Purdue women's basketball team will return to Mackey Arena on Wednesday night for the final ACC/Big Ten Challenge against Syracuse. Tip is slated for 6 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Jason Ross Jr. and Brenda VanLengen on the call.
Tim Newton and Jane Schott will be on the Purdue Radio Network on 95.3 BOB FM.
GAME INFORMATION
Purdue (6-1) vs. Syracuse (5-1)
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Time: 6 PM
TV: BTN
Radio: 95.3 BOB FM
Live Stats: Purduestats.com
LAST TIME OUT
Purdue went 2-1 in the Cancun Challenge over Thanksgiving weekend. Jeanae Terry and Lasha Petree garnered all-tournament honors. Petree topped 20 points in a pair of games to finish with 19.3 over the three outings at a 47.9% shooting clip. Terry went for 8.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game, totaling 22 of Purdue's 55 helpers on the weekend.
Following a 22-point win over Harvard, the Boilermakers suffered their first setback of the season with a one-point loss to Florida State. Purdue rallied from a nine-point deficit in the second half to beat Oklahoma State 71-65, closing on an 11-2 run.
NOTES
• Wednesday will be the first ever meeting between Purdue and Syracuse.
• Purdue is 4-11 all-time in ACC/Big Ten Challenge games, following Jeanae Terry's game winner against Georgia Tech last season.
• Jeanae Terry leads the nation in assists with 58, ranks second with 8.3 assists per game and 10th in assist-to-turnover at 3.6
• Lasha Petree has scored in double figures in every game this season and sits fourth in the Big Ten with 18.3 points per game.
• Abbey Ellis is averaging 12 points off the bench this season, which ranks 10th among players with no starts on the year.
• Cassidy Hardin leads the team with 15 3-pointers. She moved up to 10th in Purdue history with 169 career triples.
• Caitlyn Harper is 1-of-6 players in the Big Ten averaging over 11 points per game with a shooting clip above 58% (11.7 ppg, 59.3%).
• The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season to rank seventh nationally. Purdue has shot 50% or better in four games this season, including a season-best 60.7% mark against Harvard.
• Purdue is averaging 18.3 helpers per game to rank 17th nationally, as well as 20th with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.35.