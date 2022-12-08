Purdue Women's Basketball loses a tough one to Maryland 77-74

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women's Basketball was back in action taking on number 20-ranked Maryland tonight.
This game was as close as you could get.
Purdue led for two out of the four quarters, but then Maryland got hot in the fourth.
The Terrapins put up 20 total points and would ultimately take this game by scoring a last-second three that would be the final bucket of the night.
Purdue's Abbey Ellis would be lights out in the fourth trying to propel her team to victory. So much so that she went on an 8-and-0 solo run.
However, the Boilers weren't able to pull off the upset tonight, and they lose a tough one 77-74.
They take on Illinois State on Sunday in Mackey at 2.