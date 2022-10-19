 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
10 AM EDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY FOR
CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the lower 50s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Purdue Women's Basketball is determined to be back on top

  • 0
PU WBB Practice

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s basketball is looking to have another great year under head coach Katie Gearlds.

In her first year at Purdue, Gearlds led her team to a 17-and-15 record. Those 17 games won were more than double the games Purdue won in the 2020 campaign.

And Gearlds said that was just a taste of what is yet to come. She said, “Mediocrity is not okay. Just getting by is not okay. Last year we wanted to compete and be hard to beat. I think for the most part we lived up to that, and now the expectation is to win.”

Win, and win now, that’s the main theme of this season.

After getting a taste of it last year, this squad is hungry for more. Seven players from last year are returning, and we’ll get to see some new faces on the court.

Including two transfer players and four freshmen.

Gearlds believes that her team is ready to get at it this year because they know what’s at stake.

She said, “When I took over I wanted to make Purdue proud. And this group is just starting to understand what that means. The six letters on your chest when you wear and represent Purdue, just what that means.  And then you go back to the history, and what this program has done in the past and now we’re chasing that. And I like this group, and I like where we’re going.”

Purdue Women's Basketball thoughts on heading into 2022 season

This group is definitely looking to step their game up, but the team will be fighting an uphill battle to meet their goal.

After all, they’re playing in the Big Ten Conference which has six teams ranked in the AP Preseason Poll.

However, Gearlds said it doesn’t matter what anyone else says. It only matters what her team thinks.

She said, “You know I think inside that locker room and out here on the court we’ll probably believe a lot more of ourselves than what everybody else will. But, there’s no problem playing with a chip on your shoulder when you got something to prove, and I think this group is going to do that.”

Tags

Recommended for you