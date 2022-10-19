Purdue Women's Basketball is determined to be back on top

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s basketball is looking to have another great year under head coach Katie Gearlds.
In her first year at Purdue, Gearlds led her team to a 17-and-15 record. Those 17 games won were more than double the games Purdue won in the 2020 campaign.
And Gearlds said that was just a taste of what is yet to come. She said, “Mediocrity is not okay. Just getting by is not okay. Last year we wanted to compete and be hard to beat. I think for the most part we lived up to that, and now the expectation is to win.”
Win, and win now, that’s the main theme of this season.
After getting a taste of it last year, this squad is hungry for more. Seven players from last year are returning, and we’ll get to see some new faces on the court.
Including two transfer players and four freshmen.
Gearlds believes that her team is ready to get at it this year because they know what’s at stake.
She said, “When I took over I wanted to make Purdue proud. And this group is just starting to understand what that means. The six letters on your chest when you wear and represent Purdue, just what that means. And then you go back to the history, and what this program has done in the past and now we’re chasing that. And I like this group, and I like where we’re going.”
This group is definitely looking to step their game up, but the team will be fighting an uphill battle to meet their goal.
After all, they’re playing in the Big Ten Conference which has six teams ranked in the AP Preseason Poll.
However, Gearlds said it doesn’t matter what anyone else says. It only matters what her team thinks.
She said, “You know I think inside that locker room and out here on the court we’ll probably believe a lot more of ourselves than what everybody else will. But, there’s no problem playing with a chip on your shoulder when you got something to prove, and I think this group is going to do that.”