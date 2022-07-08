Purdue Women's Basketball Heading to Cancun Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The Purdue women's basketball team will be going south of the border this November for the 2022 Cancun Challenge at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Nov. 24-26.
The Boilermakers will play three games in a round-robin against Florida State, Harvard and Oklahoma State.
Purdue will make its fourth appearance in the Cancun Challenge with a 6-1 all-time record. The Boilermakers' last trip to the tournament resulted in runner-up honors in 2016.
Matchups and start times will be announced later.
Head coach Katie Gearlds enters her second season at the helm of her alma mater. Gearlds guided Purdue to a 17-15 record in 2021-22 and the second round of the WNIT, the first postseason appearance for the Boilermakers since 2017-18.
Eight returners, including All-Big Ten honorees Madison Layden, Abbey Ellis and Jeanae Terry, anchor an experienced squad that welcomed five newcomers, including a trio of talent freshmen, Rutgers graduate transfer Lasha Petree and 2022 WAC Player of the Year from Cal Baptist Caitlyn Harper.
The Boilermakers will face Florida State for the second straight season, after picking up a 66-61 victory at the St. Pete Showcase when the Seminoles were ranked No. 17/22. It was Purdue's first ranked win since 2018-19.
Purdue has faced Oklahoma State and Harvard each once. OSU knocked off the Boilermakers in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena, 76-63. Purdue edged Harvard 66-65 in the lone matchup between the two programs on Nov. 11, 2018.