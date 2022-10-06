Purdue Women's Basketball hangs out with Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —Even in the midst of preparing for this upcoming season, Purdue women's basketball is finding the time to give back.
The team took a trip to the Boys and Girls club of Lafayette and they brought some gifts with them.
It’s clear the impact this team is capable of making on the court.
But after spending the day with the team at the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette, giving back to the community seems to be second nature to them as well.
Teaming up with the Boilermaker Alliance, the girls gave out new backpack and school supplies and spent time talking with the kids of the Boys and Girls Club.
Getting to know kids who basically see the team as celebrities is something so simple but can have such a huge impact.
“Oh it's paramount. Because to actually see a student athlete come in and to be a role model and to take their time to spend with the children here, as several of them mentioned they also had experiences with boys and girls clubs. That's what they’re looking for is real life situations and real life people that they can relate to,” executive director for the Boys and Girls Club of Lafayette, Barry Richard said.
Jayla Smith, a spokesperson for the boilermaker alliance non profit is the player who helped make this all happen. Her driving force is being the role model her younger self would look up to.
“When I was younger we of course looked up to somebody. We look up to our parents, friends. We just want to be the people that they can look up to or if we get close with them or just somebody they can look at or if they wanna do what we do one day that can be,” Jayla Smith said.
The kids were all smiles for their new school swag but it was clear the girls just spending time with the kids is where the real impact is made.
“I had a little girl come up to me talking about it. I think this is what I want to do. I want to do what you all do. I told he, if this is what you wanna do you keep pursuing that and we’ll all be right behind you watching you,” Smith said.
While the kids always win from a day like this, today the athletes did too.
The Boilermaker Alliance is working to give Purdue female athletes a larger platform in their community all while giving back at the same time.
“We believe in the power of female athletes at Purdue. Boilermaker Alliance was founded to align the purpose of charities with the reach of student athletes. The fact that we are doing this interview right now, the fact that there is media presence here today at an event like this one really demonstrates the reach and the power that the young women have,” director of operations for the Boilermaker Alliance, Jared Thomas said.
Both the team and the Boilermaker Alliance hope that this is the first of many opportunities down the line for not just Women’s basketball, but all Purdue sports to make a huge impact in the Greater Lafayette community.