Purdue Women's Basketball flourishing under Head Coach Katie Gearlds second year

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball will participate in the big dance for the first time in six years. This is only Head Coach Katie Gearlds second year at the program's helm. She took Purdue Women’s Basketball from a struggling program to one that is flourishing.
From the very start of this new season, Purdue Women’s Basketball set out to be a team that is hard to beat. And this team seems to have accomplished that, and much more.
From beating top-ranked opponents on the road to boasting a 19-10 overall record, it seems this team has met a lot of its goals.
Which includes making the NCAA tournament.
Fifth-year Cassidy Hardin is elated to have made it this far in her last year of playing.
She said, “Obviously I’ve been here a long time, and you know I decided to come back for my fifth year to make the NC-Double-A tournament. So to be able to do that and have this opportunity to come and represent Purdue and hopefully make some noise in the tournament is surreal. And I was so excited when our name got called and I can’t wait to start playing.”
However, the work to get to the tournament started long before the first tip of the year. In fact, it started with recruiting.
Making sure to not only bring in freshmen that will help carry the torch next year but also bring in skilled transfer players that wanted the same goals as the team.
Lasha Petree is one of the transfer players that was brought in. She has helped Purdue soar to new heights this year leading the team in points having 420 on the year.
Petree said, “I believed that this team could make it here and that’s why I joined this year. I’m super excited and happy that we made it here. And now it’s time to take it one game at a time and win the next one.’
Winning the next one is exactly what this squad plans to do.
After all, the Purdue Women’s Basketball team has shown us all year that bouncing back from tough losses is what they do best.
Petree said, “We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this season. But through it all, with the ups and the downs, we always remembered that we wanted to get to this tournament and this spot where we are. And Coach Gearlds has always said throughout the season that we belong here. And I believe that to be true.”
Purdue Women’s Basketball tips off on Thursday at 7:00 for the First Four.