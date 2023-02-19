Purdue Women's Basketball falls to No. 2 Indiana

Purdue women's basketball was in action on the road in Bloomington facing No. 2 ranked Indiana.
The Boilermakers kept it close in the first and second quarters only trailing by three points at the half.
Lasha Petree reached 2,000 career points after putting up a team-high 23 points.
Abbey Ellis added 12 points and Janae Terry finished with 11 points.
Indiana pulled away in the third and fourth quarters, winning 83-60.
All five starters for the Hoosiers reached double figures.
The Purdue women will have one last home game at Mackey Arena this Wednesday against Penn State.