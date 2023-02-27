Purdue Women's Basketball Faces Wisconsin Round One Of Big 10 Tournament

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Purdue Women's Basketball Faces Wisconsin Round One Of Big 10 Tournament

  • 0

Purdue Women's Basketball takes on Wisconsin for their first game of the Big 10 Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Big 10 tournament for women’s basketball starts Wednesday March 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

Purdue Basketball Faces Wisconsin In Big 10 Tournament

The Boilermakers must make a statement in Big 10 Tournament to remain in the NCAA tournament conversation. 

Purdue goes into the tournament at the seventh seed, facing off against the Tenth seed Wisconsin in Game 5.

The Boilermakers have played the Badgers one other time earlier this season, Purdue won that game 73-61. 

A first round win is a must for the Boilermakers to remain in NCAA tournament talks as they still remain on the bubble to make it in. 

The team will tip off against Wisconsin March 2nd at 6:30 P.M. EST on the Big 10 Network. 

 

