Purdue Women's Basketball Faces Wisconsin Round One Of Big 10 Tournament

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – The Big 10 tournament for women’s basketball starts Wednesday March 1st in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Purdue goes into the tournament at the seventh seed, facing off against the Tenth seed Wisconsin in Game 5.
The Boilermakers have played the Badgers one other time earlier this season, Purdue won that game 73-61.
A first round win is a must for the Boilermakers to remain in NCAA tournament talks as they still remain on the bubble to make it in.
The team will tip off against Wisconsin March 2nd at 6:30 P.M. EST on the Big 10 Network.