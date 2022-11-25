Purdue Women's Basketball defeats Harvard in first game of Cancun Challenge

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS)– Head coach Katie Gearlds notched her 250th career win as the Purdue women's basketball team rolled to an 85-63 win over Harvard in the first game of the Cancun Challenge. The Boilermakers improved to 5-0 on the year with their first win away from Mackey Arena.
Purdue shot above 50% for the fourth straight game behind a red-hot 60.7% clip, a season high. The Boilermakers drained eight 3-pointers with six split evenly by Cassidy Hardin and Lasha Petree.
Petree dropped another 20-piece for Purdue on the young season, matching her season high with 23 on 9-of-14 shooting. Caitlyn Harper joined her in double figures with an efficient 15 points in 19 minutes on 7-of-8 from the field. Abbey Elis chipped in 10 points off the bench.
The Boilermakers dished out 22 assists on 34 made field goals. As always, Jeanae Terry led the way with eight helpers. Madison Layden added five. It was Purdue's third game this year with 20 or more assists.
Purdue has scored 70 or more points in all five wins this season and held opponents to 63 or fewer points in every game.
The Boilermakers lit it up in the opening 20 minutes behind a 63.3% shooting clip and 6-of-10 from distance. Petree and Harper tallied 12 and 10 points, respectively to start. Terry dished out seven dimes in the first half.
Purdue held an 18-13 lead through the first quarter and broke the game in the second. Outscoring Harvard (3-2) 27-8 in the period, Purdue held the Crimson off the board until the 5:48 mark, while rolling off a 16-0 run.
Harvard clawed back in the third. The Crimson scored a game-high 24 points in the period fueled by five 3-pointers. Purdue stemmed every Harvard run by never letting the gap shrink to less than 16.
The Boilermakers closed the game out in the fourth with seven points from Petree and five from Terry. Purdue kept the Crimson to eight 3-pointers on the afternoon, below its season average.
TERRY STUFFING THE SHEET
Jeanae Terry continues to make her impact on the court in ways beyond scoring. The senior went for seven points, eight assists and 13 rebounds in the win. Terry has reached double figures in assists or rebounds in four out of five games this year.
250 FOR KG
Gearlds joined the 250-win club Saturday in just her 319th game coached. The 2007 Purdue graduate is 22-15 in her second season at her alma mater. She claimed two NAIA national titles as a head coach at Marian in Indianapolis for eight seasons.
NOTES
• Purdue leads the all-time series with Harvard 2-0.
• Purdue totaled 46 points in the paint, its third game with 40 or more down low.
• Hardin's three 3-pointers gave her 166 for her career to move her within one of KK Houser for 10th in program history.
• Petree is the first Boilermaker to lead the team in scoring twice this year.
• Ellis went 3-for-3 at the line to keep her season free throw percentage at 100%.
• Freshman Lilly Stoddard scored her first career points in the fourth quarter.
• Despite giving up 17 turnovers, the Boilermakers only surrendered just 11 points off turnovers.
• The Boilermakers have held an opponent to single digits in at least one quarter every game this season.
UP NEXT
Purdue will take on Florida State on Friday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.