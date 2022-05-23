Purdue Women’s Golf finishes 12th at NCAA Championships

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Purdue Women's Golf saw its 2021-22 season come to an end Monday at the NCAA Championships, ending a memorable postseason run. Entering the day outside the top eight, the Boilermakers battled throughout the fourth round but were unable to move up the leaderboard to qualify for match play. Purdue fired a final round 296 (+8), its second-best team score of the tournament, to finish 12th in the country.
The Boilermakers were underdogs since the beginning of the postseason. Purdue earned a regional berth as the No. 8 seed at the NCAA Stanford Regional and placed fourth, defeating Northwestern in a playoff to advance to the NCAA Championships. Then at the national championship stage, the Boilermakers entered the tournament ranked No. 45 according to Golfstat. Purdue proceeded to defy the odds, making the 54-hole cut and finishing ahead of five teams ranked in the Top 10 of the national rankings.
Ashley Kozlowski paced Purdue on the final day of stroke play, firing a 1-under 71 for her best round of the championships. She made a team-high five birdies, starting with a deuce on the par-3 13th. After back-to-back bogeys, Kozlowski got the strokes back with consecutive birdies on No. 17 and No. 18 to make the turn at even par. Her birdie on the 17th was an impressive chip-in from over the green. The Boilermaker sophomore added back-to-back birdies on the front nine as well before making par on the final five holes to secure an under-par round.
In her final tournament for Purdue, Inez Wanamarta went out with a bang. Competing against the best collegiate golfers in the country, the graduate senior led the Boilermakers and tied for ninth with a 3-over 291 (74-74-70-73) to earn the eighth top-10 of her career. In her 129th and final round as a Boilermaker, Wanamarta birdied three of her last four holes. The three-time All-Big Ten honoree made consecutive birdies on holes 6-8 before getting up-and-down over the green on No. 9 to finish her career strong.
Danielle du Toit chipped in with a 75 (+3) that featured a two-putt birdie on the par-5 18th. Jocelyn Bruch and Sifat Sagoo added rounds of 77 (+5) to complete the team's scoring.
BOILERMAKERS
T9. Inez Wanamarta: 74-74-70-73—291 (+3)
T40. Ashley Kozlowski: 78-74-74-71—297 (+9)
T48. Danielle du Toit: 72-77-74-75—298 (+10)
T63. Sifat Sagoo: 77-74-75-77—303 (+15)
S. Jocelyn Bruch: 81-77—158 (+14)*
S. Kan Bunnabodee: 81-81—162 (+18)^
* Played last two rounds
^ Played first two rounds
TEAM LEADERBOARD (TOP 8 ADVANCED TO MATCH PLAY)
1. #1 Stanford: 289-292-283-297—1161 (+9)
2. #2 Oregon: 297-288-288-291—1164 (+12)
3. #19 Texas A&M: 292-297-288-289—1166 (+14)
4. #15 UCLA: 295-291-292-291—1169 (+17)
5. #17 Auburn: 296-290-299-290—1175 (+23)
6. #10 Florida State: 296-295-296-292—1179 (+27)
7. #5 San Jose State: 307-296-285-293—1181 (+29)
8. #27 Georgia: 303-291-298-290—1182 (+30)
9. #7 Arizona State: 302-290-302-290—1184 (+32)
10. #11 USC: 298-294-300-293—1185 (+33)
11. #14 LSU: 296-291-301-299—1187 (+35)
12. #45 Purdue: 301-299-293-296—1189 (+37)
13. #13 Texas: 305-295-301—901 (+37)
14. #3 South Carolina: 306-300-297-288—1191 (+39)
15. #8 Virginia: 304-299-298-300—1201 (+49)
Missed the 54-Hole Cut
T15. #4 Wake Forest: 301-304-298—903 (+39)
17. #32 Mississippi State: 299-306-300—905 (+41)
18. #16 Baylor: 301-310-295—906 (+42)
19. #6 Oklahoma State: 307-300-300—907 (+43)
20. #20 Michigan: 301-310-300—911 (+47)
21. #31 TCU: 300-301-311—912 (+48)
T22. #18 Arkansas: 307-305-301—913 (+49)
T22. #33 Vanderbilt: 308-306-299—913 (+49)
24: #9 Alabama: 298-316-302—916 (+52)