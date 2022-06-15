Purdue Volleyball releases Big Ten Conference schedule

 Skip to main content
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – With the Big Ten Conference release of the 2022 fall volleyball schedule, the Purdue Boilermakers are primed to begin league action Friday, September 23 vs. Minnesota in Holloway Gymnasium.

The 20-match Big Ten season is split evenly between home and away contests. The Boilermakers will play on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sundays throughout the fall, with the majority of their appearances coming on Fridays and Sundays. Match times and TV selections will be announced at a later date.

Purdue will play back-to-back matches once, taking on Ohio State at home on Friday, November 11 before turning around and hosting Penn State the next day.

The Boilermakers will play its last regular season home match on Friday, November 18 vs. Michigan before closing the season with its longest road stretch of the year, traveling for three consecutive contests (at Nebraska, at Maryland and at Penn State).

Big Ten play will come on the heels of Purdue's non-conference slate, which includes 10 total matchups and four opponents recognized in last year's final poll. Purdue, coming off its second consecutive Regional Finals appearance and its highest finish in AVCA final poll history at No. 6, will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee (Aug. 26-27) and Louisville, Kentucky (Sept. 9-10) for a pair of road tournaments in addition to the two the Boilermakers will host: The Reamer Club Xtra Special (Sept. 2-3) and the Stacey Clark Classic (Sept. 15-16).

Tickets

Season ticket renewals are open for fans until July 15. New season tickets will not be going on sale to the general public. Instead, those interested in purchasing new season tickets can join the waitlist by signing up HERE. Single-match tickets will go on-sale August 2 for John Purdue Club members and August 3 for the general public.

 

Big Ten Schedule Breakdown

Home: Minnesota (9/23), Rutgers (10/2), Iowa (10/5), Wisconsin (10/8), Maryland (10/16), Nebraska (10/19), Indiana (10/30), Ohio State (11/11), Penn State (11/12), Michigan (11/18)

Away: Iowa (9/25), Illinois (9/30), Indiana (10/14), Minnesota (10/22), Northwestern (10/28), Michigan State (11/4), Michigan (11/6), Nebraska (11/20), Maryland (11/23), Penn State (11/25)

Wednesday Matches: vs. Iowa (10/5), vs. Nebraska (10/19), at Maryland (11/23)

Friday Matches: vs. Minnesota (9/23), at Illinois (9/30), at Indiana (10/14), at Northwestern (10/28), at Michigan State (11/4), vs. Ohio State (11/11), vs. Michigan (11/18), at Penn State (11/25)

Saturday Matches: vs. Wisconsin (10/8), at Minnesota (10/22), vs. Penn State (11/12)

Sunday Matches: at Iowa (9/25), vs. Rutgers (10/2), vs. Maryland (10/16), vs. Indiana (10/30), at Michigan (11/6), at Nebraska (11/20)