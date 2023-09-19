Purdue volleyball prepares for Big Ten play

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue volleyball is preparing to start conference play this week. The Boilers are coming off of a week where they went 1-1.
On Thursday, Purdue swept UCF, but on Friday the Boilermakers fell 3-1 against USC.
Head Coach Dave Shondell said losing your final nonconference game can actually be really helpful for his team in terms of motivation.
Purdue will face Maryland on Friday and Rutgers on Sunday and while these two teams are a combined 18-4, Shondell said at the end of the day, it’s volleyball. There are going to be good players, and they are going to want to beat you. And we’ve got to be ready.
Luckily, the competition will not be a surprise, since the Boilers’ nonconference schedule was as hard as it gets.
“I’m pleased with our non conference results, 6-3 after being 1-2, playing mostly all top 50 teams,” Head Coach Dave Shondell said. “Not everybody schedules that way, but we did this year, and I think we learned a lot. And now we get ready for what we’ve been preparing for, and that’s the Big Ten season.”
“We’ve put ourselves in a lot of pressured situations,” senior defensive specialist Maddie Schermerhorn said. “As you know, it’s been a lot of five setters, a lot of back to back. I think that with us being in that role, I feel at least a little bit better going into the Big Ten compared to last year. These teams that we have played have exploited our weaknesses, but also have shown what we’re able to do. So I’m really excited to see kind of how we build off of that this next weekend.”
Purdue’s first Big Ten test is at Maryland on Friday at 7 p.m.