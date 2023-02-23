 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Low agricultural lands, river parks and a
few local roads flood along the Tippecanoe River.  Oakdale Public
Access Site flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Thursday the stage was 8.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Thursday was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.2
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage late tonight.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Purdue Volleyball players in the national spotlight

  • 0
Purdue Volleyball taking big steps

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Volleyball may not be in season right now, but that's not stopping several boilermakers from staying in the national spotlight. 

Five athletes have been selected to head to Colorado where they'll be participating in the US Women's National team open program.

Eva Hudson, Chloe Chicoine, Raven Colvin, Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myer will all be heading out west this weekend.

According to Purdue Sports the Women's National Team open is used to find athletes that could appear in the U.S. Women's Collegiate National team, or the U.S. Women's National team.

Three of the Boilermakers in attendance are underclassmen, which are the most among other Big Ten attendees.

This is also Colvins second time being invited.

