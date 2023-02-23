Purdue Volleyball players in the national spotlight

PURDUE UNIVERSITY, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Volleyball may not be in season right now, but that's not stopping several boilermakers from staying in the national spotlight.
Five athletes have been selected to head to Colorado where they'll be participating in the US Women's National team open program.
Eva Hudson, Chloe Chicoine, Raven Colvin, Lizzie Carr and Lourdes Myer will all be heading out west this weekend.
According to Purdue Sports the Women's National Team open is used to find athletes that could appear in the U.S. Women's Collegiate National team, or the U.S. Women's National team.
Three of the Boilermakers in attendance are underclassmen, which are the most among other Big Ten attendees.
This is also Colvins second time being invited.