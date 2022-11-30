Purdue Volleyball has three Athletes named to All Big Ten Honors

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – Three Boilermakers: Eva Hudson, Raven Colvin and Maddie Schermerhorn garnered All-Big Ten honors, announced by the conference office on Wednesday.
Eva Hudson was voted Big Ten Freshman of the Year, First Team All-Big Ten and a unanimous All-Freshman Team honoree. Meanwhile, sophomore Raven Colvin and senior Maddie Schermerhorn earned Second Team nods.
Hudson is the second freshman in Boilermaker history to be named Freshman of the Year, including the first under Dave Shondell's guidance (last: Debbie McDonald in 1986 - also First Team All-Big Ten). Moreover, she is the first Purdue newcomer to make All-Big Ten first, second or honorable mention since Stephanie Lynch in 2005's HM. In fact, she is one of three players in Purdue history to earn the honor. Her All-Freshman team honor also marks the third consecutive year a Boilermaker has made the list.
Libero and leader Schermerhorn received her first postseason award while in her first year of starting for the Boilermakers. One of the most consistent defensive specialists/liberos in the nation, Schermerhorn ranks second among all Power Five players with 4.62 and is on track to finish the season as one of only three Boilermakers in program history to ever produce as many digs per set in a single season. In addition to her Second Team All-Big Ten selection, Schermerhorn was chosen as Purdue's Sportsmanship Award recipient.
In an explosive sophomore campaign, middle blocker Raven Colvin set two records this season: first the Purdue hitting % record in a four-setter (20+ attempts) with an errorless .696%, before setting not just a Purdue, but Big Ten rally-scoring era record of 16 blocks in a single match. Colvin, who ranks ninth in the nation in total blocks and is coming off a 2021 All-Freshman Team nod a year ago, earns her first Second Team-All-Big Ten award.
The trio helped to lead Purdue to a sixth-place finish in the Big Ten standings behind a 20-10, 11-9 Big Ten record, marking the 12th time in the last 13 years Purdue has finished as high in the standings. Hudson, Colvin and Schermerhorn, who were not represented on the preseason All-Big Ten, guided the program to its best league start in 37 years (last: 1985, started 5-0) after posting the most non-conference wins (nine) in a season since 2018.
Purdue is set to make its 24th appearance in the NCAA tournament on Friday vs. Tennessee. The match, which will be hosted by Louisville, will begin at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
Freshman of the Year
First Team All-Big Ten
Unanimous All-Freshman Team
- As the Big Ten leader in points/set and kills/set for the first 10 straight weeks, Hudson has set the standard for Big Ten freshmen.
- Currently, Hudson leads the Big Ten in total points (546) and second in total kills (480). Meanwhile, on the national stage, she ranks No. 11 in total attacks (1,332), No. 17 in total points (546) and No. 18 in total kills (480) among all players.
- The Fort Wayne, Indiana native has reached double-digit kills in all but two matches this season.
- Hudson ranks No. 9 in program history with 1,332 attacks this season. That is the most by a freshman in school history (last Boilermaker to crack the top-10: All-American Sherridan Atkinson in 2018).
- In conference play, Hudson is averaging 3.94 kills per set, 4.48 points per set and 2.11 digs per set.
- Hudson closed out the regular-season with a pair of double-doubles. Four of those came in a five-match-span, including her career-high 24 kills and 17 digs at Illinois.
- Number of 20+ kill matches: 5
- Number of 15+ kill matches: 20
- Number of matches hitting above .300%: 10
- Number of matches hitting above .350%: 7
- Number of matches hitting above .400%: 5
- Matches hitting .500%: 1
- When reaching 20 kills in a match, Hudson has done so at some of her most efficient rates, including 21 kills with a .475% vs. Xavier (9/10) and 24 kills with a .380%, proof that when she gets going, she is even more difficult to stop. In the past seven years, only All-Americans Sherridan Atkinson, Grace Cleveland, Danielle Cuttino and Faye Adelaja have registered as efficient of a match while posting 20+ kills. Of those four Boilermakers, only Hudson has accomplished the feat as an underclassman.
- Hudson has won more Big Ten Player of the Week awards (three) as a freshman than anyone in the league's history. She started the season 5-for-7 on Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in addition to being named Player of the Week three times. Moreover, she ties for No. 2 in Big Ten history for most Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors (ties Minnesota's Samantha Seliger-Swenson six in 2015; record is nine by Wisconsin's Dana Rettke in 2017).
- Hudson is the first Boilermaker in program history to win both Big Ten Player and Freshman of the Week awards.
- She is the 11th player in Big Ten history to receive both Player and Freshman of the Week honors in the same week. Ten of those players went on to be named All-Americans during their career and/or Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
- Posted 36 attempts in the season-opener, the most touches by a freshman since before 2014. A feat she has continued to best and current stands at a season-high of 68 which came at #11 Penn State in the regular-season-finale.
- Hudson's 4.52 kills per set and 5.51 points per set are the most by a Boilermaker in non-con play for more than seven years. Annie Drews, who went on to win Olympic Gold in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was the next closest with 4.91 points per set during her 2015 senior campaign.
- If the season were to end today, Hudson would rank No. 9 in Purdue single-season history in total attempts with 1,332. She has more attempts in a single-season than any freshman in Purdue history.
Second Team All-Big Ten
- After earning Big Ten All-Freshman Team honors a year ago, Colvin was named Second Team All-Big Ten this season.
- The sophomore has set two program records this year: hitting % in a 4-set match (20+ attempts) with her errorless .696 effort Michigan State (11/4) (16-0-23) and the Purdue and Big Ten rally-scoring era record of 16 blocks in a match.
- At Maryland last Wednesday, Colvin set the Big Ten rally-scoring era record of 16 blocks in a match, in turn, setting the Purdue record as well. Moreover, the mark ties as the most by a Boilermaker in program history in 31 years, set by Donna Gill in 1991.
- Only one other Big Ten player has reached even 15 blocks in the 21st century, a fellow Boilermaker: Stephanie Lynch in 2007 (15).
- Colvin leads the team in efficiency with a .287 clip on the season as well as 1.45 blocks per set (165 total blocks).
- Among the top blockers in the nation, Colvin ranks No. 9 in total blocks and No. 13 in blocks per set.
- The sophomore dishes out the toughest serve on the team, totaling 42 aces this season and is the first middle to lead Purdue behind the line in 11 years (last: Tiffany Fisher in 2011).
- Currently, Colvin sits with the third-most blocks in a single season and is on track to set take second on Friday.
- The middle joins elite company of All-American Stephanie Lynch, All-American Kiki Jones and Kim McConaha as the only Boilermakers this century to reach 131 block assists in a single season.
- Over the last eight matches, Colvin is averaging a 2.38 kills per set and 1.72 blocks per set.
- If the season were to end today, Raven Colvin would rank No. 3 in Purdue single-season history with 147 block assists this year. With her next block assist, she will tie for No. 2's Debbie Leeman (1986). The record is 174 by Stephanie Lynch in 2008).
Second Team All-Big Ten
Sportsmanship Award
- Libero Maddie Schermerhorn is second in the league with 4.62 digs per set this season.
- Schermerhorn owns the second-most digs per set among all Power 5 players (4.62).
- The Ligonier, Indiana, native is on track to be one of just three players in Purdue history to produce as many digs/set in a single season, joining Anne Mastandrea (4.76 in 2005) and Kelli Miller (4.63 in 2007).
- Number of 15+ dig matches: 17
- Number of 20+ dig matches: 9
- Number of 25+ dig matches: 3
- Schermerhorn set a career-high 28 digs in the four-setter at #RV Michigan (11/6), becoming just the third Big Ten player to record as many in a match this season. The 28 digs were just one shy of cracking the four-game match record book – in fact only five Boilermakers have ever recorded more digs in a four-setter in program history.
- The mark bested her previous high, set earlier this season against #RV Utah, when she posted 26 over the five-set victory (9/2).
- Schermerhorn enters postseason play with 471 digs. She is on the cusp of cracking the program's top-10 in single-season digs, needing 18 more to tie Kelli Miller's 10th-place spot with 489 in 2006. Schermerhorn would be the first defensive specialist to make the top-10 in seven years (last: Amanda Neil, 2015).
- During Big Ten play, Schermerhorn is averaging 4.66 digs per set.
- Schermerhorn is the sixth Boilermaker in Purdue history to be named Defensive Player of the Week multiple times in a single season.
- Schermerhorn missed three matches this year due to injury: at Iowa (9/25), at Illinois and vs. Rutgers (10/2).
- The senior played in her 100th career match at Indiana (10/14).