Purdue volleyball finishes non-conference play after sweeping Ball State

Purdue volleyball celebrates after point

Boilermakers defeat Ball State in three sets to improve to 9-1 overall ahead of Big Ten play.

Purdue headed into Saturday's game coming off of a 3-0 win against Northern Kentucky on Thursday.

Purdue got off to a strong start, taking a 25-11 win in the first set.

Ball State fought hard in the second set, but the Boilermakers went on a 5-0 run at the end to take the set, 25-23.

The third set was back and forth and had to go to extra points.

Purdue was able to get some stops, and came out victorious, winning 30-28.

The Boilers complete another three game sweep at Holloway Gym. 

Purdue will begin conference play on Friday, September 23rd against Minnesota. 

