Purdue volleyball finishes non-conference play after sweeping Ball State

Boilermakers defeat Ball State in three sets to improve to 9-1 overall ahead of Big Ten play.
Purdue headed into Saturday's game coming off of a 3-0 win against Northern Kentucky on Thursday.
Purdue got off to a strong start, taking a 25-11 win in the first set.
Ball State fought hard in the second set, but the Boilermakers went on a 5-0 run at the end to take the set, 25-23.
The third set was back and forth and had to go to extra points.
Purdue was able to get some stops, and came out victorious, winning 30-28.
The Boilers complete another three game sweep at Holloway Gym.
Purdue will begin conference play on Friday, September 23rd against Minnesota.