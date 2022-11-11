Purdue Volleyball drops a tough one to number 6 ranked Ohio State

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) –No. 15 Purdue volleyball's three-match win streak was snapped by No. 6 Ohio State with a 3-1 (14-25, 25-23, 16-25, 13-25) decision inside Holloway Gymnasium. With the result, Purdue falls to 18-7, 9-6 in Big Ten play while Ohio State improves to 18-5, 14-1 in Big Ten play.
The Boilermakers were overpowered by a Buckeye team which had one of their most complete performances of the year. The Boilermakers were out-hit .123 to .421 in the match, and out-blocked 12-7.
Two Boilermakers were within sight of a double double with setter Megan Renner ending the night with 28 assists and eight digs. Eva Hudson matched Renner's back court performance while leading the team with 13 kills on 40 attacks.
The Big Ten backcourt leader Maddie Schermerhorn produced 17 digs in the match to lead the team.
In total, nine Boilermakers recorded at least one kill. Following Hudson was Raven Colvin with eight kills and Emma Ellis with seven. Colvin added a pair of service aces and a team-leading four block assists.
Purdue will be back at Holloway on Saturday night for the penultimate home match. The No. 15 Boilermakers will take on No. 16 Penn State at 8 p.m. ET. The showdown will be Purdue's blackout match and will air on Big Ten Network.