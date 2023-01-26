 Skip to main content
Purdue upsets Illinois on the road winning 62-52

Mackey Arena

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue Women’s Basketball got its first-ranked road win of the year. The Boilermakers took down the number 22 ranked team in the nation, beating Illinois  62-52.

Heading into this game head coach Katie Gearlds said she wanted her team to focus on several different objectives. She wanted her team to stop Kendall Bostic from getting rebounds, her team's rebounding to be better, and her team to be tough to beat.

It’s safe to say that Gearlds and her squad accomplished all of that. 

Purdue was able to lead in rebounds tonight having 40 to Illinois 31. The team was also able to keep Bostic to only 10 rebounds tonight, with all of them coming from defense. That meant the Boilers never let her get the ball on their side.

The Gold and Black were finally able to put together a complete game. Something they haven’t done yet this season.

The Boilers led in three out of the four quarters and held Illinois to 52 points tonight. This is a team that regularly averages 79 points per game.

Purdue’s very own Abby Ellis led the charge having 16 points, six rebounds, and one assist. 

Jeanae Terry and Caitlyn Harper were also integral in getting this big road win. Harper and Terry both had 10 points each, with Terry leading the Boilers in rebounds having a whopping 14. 

Overall Purdue shot 47.6% from the field, led the game for 36 minutes, and shined bright in the paint scoring 32. 

The Boilers are back on the road for another ranked matchup against Ohio State on Sunday. 

That game is set to tip off at 1 P.M.

