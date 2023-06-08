Purdue University Working to Reduce Diesel Engine Emissions

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) -- Members of Purdue University are working hard to fight against pollution especially with the Canadian Wild Fires pollution reaching us here in Indiana.
The wild fires are what is causing people to have trouble breathing as the NOX gases, also know as nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide, along with CO2 or carbon dioxide. These same gases are produced by diesel engines as they operate.
Greg Shaver is a Professor of f Mechanical Engineering at Purdue University and his goal is to improve emissions from diesel engines. He and his team just put out a new technology that will as Shaver says make an engine act smaller. That means when a semi-truck is idling or moving at slower speeds less pistons will be running and in turn that will cause less gas to be used and less pollutants to be put into the air.
Shaver says that he and his team have been working on this project since 2008 and he hopes that it will start being implemented into diesel engines around 2027.