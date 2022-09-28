 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FROST POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Early season frost is possible across portions of Central Indiana,
mainly along and north of I-70 and outside of the Indianapolis
Metro area. Low temperatures are forecast to drop into the mid 30s
by sunrise Thursday resulting in patchy frost in wind sheltered
areas. Make sure to cover or bring in sensitive vegetation
overnight.

Purdue University to test emergency notification systems

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue Generic

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is testing its emergency notification systems on Thursday.

The campus-wide simulation will test email notifications, text messaging, as well as outdoor sirens.

Beacons installed in large classrooms, computer pop-up alerts, and Boiler TV emergency alert programs will also be tested.

Purdue runs this test on a semi-annual basis as a means to better prepare students for potential situations.

The test is set to take place at 10 a.m.

If there is inclement weather, Purdue will postpone the test to this Friday.