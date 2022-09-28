Purdue University to test emergency notification systems

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is testing its emergency notification systems on Thursday.
The campus-wide simulation will test email notifications, text messaging, as well as outdoor sirens.
Beacons installed in large classrooms, computer pop-up alerts, and Boiler TV emergency alert programs will also be tested.
Purdue runs this test on a semi-annual basis as a means to better prepare students for potential situations.
The test is set to take place at 10 a.m.
If there is inclement weather, Purdue will postpone the test to this Friday.