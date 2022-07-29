Purdue University Student Health will no longer prescribe stimulants

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University Student Health (PUSH) announced on Friday that it will no longer be initiating the prescription of stimulant medication to patients.
"There is growing evidence that stimulants may not be the ideal choice for the treatment of Adult ADD/ADHD," stated PUSH. "Behavioral health counseling and possibly another class of medication could be more ideal."
PUSH stated for patients who are all ready actively getting prescriptions for stimulants from PUSH or NP, they will continue to prescribe them until December 22,2022.