Purdue University seeing record ticket sales

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University's season opener is less then a month away, and the university is seeing record ticket sales, even with the game being on a Thursday.
The first game of the season for the Boilermakers will be shown on the national scale. Their Thursday night home opener against Penn State will be, arguably, their biggest game of the year.
Purdue athletes told News 18 that right now they have just over 50,000 tickets sold for that first game alone. As for season tickets, football is at a record high in sales since 2008 with over 36,000 season tickets sold, but it really is that season opener that people have their eyes on.
Having a night game on a Thursday night at Ross-Ade Stadium, it'll be a national TV audience, we'll have the national crew in, Fox is going to bring in the Big Noon Kick Off," Moreland said. "So there's going to be a lot of hype and publicity around the game. I know our coaches and student athletes are really excited about it, and just the energy around Ross-Ade stadium will make for a great environment for everybody. But to have that on the national stage will really show what Purdue university is all about."
Tickets for the Purdue Penn State game are still for sale and prices are running as low as $35.
The Home Opener will take place Sept. 1, and kick off is at 8 pm.