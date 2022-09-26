Purdue University reimagines business program

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University has announced that it will reimagine its current Krannert School of Management into a new School of Business.
According to Purdue, the purpose of making this migration from the School of Management to the School of Business will redefine the preparation of business leaders for today's technology-driven world. They also want to make room for their growing pool of applicants.
The Krannert School of Management has grown by 33% since 2019, and Purdue believes it's time to capitalize on that momentum by expanding both the program, and the current facility, making room for more highly qualified applicants.
"Over the last few years, we have seen a tremendous growth in our applicant volume. Very high quality students in both undergraduate and graduate programs. And so our first goal really, is to expand our capabilities," Dean of Krannert School of Management, David Hummels said.
According to Dean Hummels, one of the goals of this transition is to blend business degrees with science, engineering and liberal arts. Students who master these skills will have a competitive advantage in the job market.
"Increasingly, technology driven companies need scientists and engineers. But they also need people with an exposure to those topics, who also understand business. So a lot of our new growth will be the kinds of programs where students are able to sit between the technology side and the business side, acting as translators and integrators across those functions."
Leaders at Purdue hope that this re-engineered program will result in a top-tier national program in the near future.
"Look at today's largest and most profitable companies. None of those existed in 1962 when the Krannert School of Management was founded. Our goal is to prepare students to lead and even create industries we don't yet even know exist."
Hummels says that this expansion has already begun in a pilot phase by admitting more students this year. More new hires for faculty will begin in the Fall of 2023 and the program will be in its newly constructed, larger facility by the Fall of 2026.
This transformation comes as Purdue has inaugurated it's Integrated Business and Engineering degree, highly ranked Business Analytics programs, and the new Dean V. White Real Estate Finance program.