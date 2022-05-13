Purdue University prepares for largest Spring Commencement in school history

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Thousands of Boilermakers will be donning their caps and gowns on campus this weekend as Purdue University prepares for its annual Spring Commencement ceremonies.
University leaders say local residents will likely notice more people than usual around Greater Lafayette in the coming days as Purdue is set to recognize the largest number of spring graduates in school history.
University Registrar Keith Gehres says 6,692 candidates are slated to participate in the commencement ceremonies over the next four days. Purdue is also adding a seventh ceremony to its normal lineup of six to accommodate for the increased number of graduates.
The university held last year’s spring commencement as a single ceremony inside Ross Ade Stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, all ceremonies will return to their normal location, the Elliott Hall of Music.
Gehres says more graduates means more planning on Purdue’s end, but he adds that it is a good challenge to face.
"Clearly as we see increases in students enrolling, the correlation is we hope to see an increase in those students graduating,” Gehres said. “I think it's a testament to the quality and success that students have within their degree at Purdue. [The university has] more students choosing to attend, students choosing to stay, and most importantly, students graduating."
Gehres says the increased number of graduates will likely mean an increase in visitors to the area this weekend as well. He encourages local residents to take note of the heightened activity on campus.
"Just be aware of traffic around campus for this weekend,” Gehres said. “I always like to compare it to a game day. If you normally wouldn't come to campus during a game day, it's going to be the same way this weekend. There's going to be a lot of traffic."
The College of Agriculture and the College of Engineering will kick off the festivities with their ceremonies Friday afternoon beginning at 2:30. The Graduate School will close out commencement as the final ceremony Monday morning at 9:30. You can find more information about commencement here.