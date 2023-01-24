Purdue University: On-street vehicles need to be removed from marked snow routes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – West Lafayette and Purdue University are urging drivers to move their vehicles from streets signed as "snow routes" ahead of potentially significant snowfall the next few days.
RELATED: City of Lafayette emergency snow route
The university announced individuals parked on Purdue snow routes must move their vehicles between 5-11 p.m. today (Jan. 24) in order to avoid being ticketed and/or towed.
A complete list of Purdue snow routes includes the following:
- David Ross Road
- Hilltop Drive
- MacArthur Drive between Third Street and Mitch Daniels Boulevard (State Street)
- Martin Jischke Drive from Mitch Daniels Boulevard (State Street) to Harrison Street
- Ross-Ade Drive
- Russell Street between Tower Drive and Stadium Avenue
- Third Street west of Martin Jischke Drive
- Tower Drive
- University Street between Tower Drive and Stadium Avenue
Motorists who are parked on the following city of West Lafayette snow routes near campus must follow the city ordinance related to snow removal but are strongly encouraged to move their vehicles in advance:
- Airport Road
- Cherry Lane
- First, Second, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Russell and University streets
- Grant Street
- Harrison Street/Williams Street from Martin Jischke Drive to Grant Street
- MacArthur Drive between Mitch Daniels Boulevard (State Street) and Nimitz Drive
- Mitch Daniels Boulevard
- Russell Street between Stadium Avenue and Harrison Street
- Stadium Avenue west of Grant Street
- State Street
- Waldron Street
Beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, the following locations are available for temporary parking with relaxed parking enforcement in spaces that do not require a 24/7 permit:
- Grant Street Parking Garage (gates are open)
- Harrison Street Parking Garage (gates are open)
- McCutcheon Drive Parking Garage
- Northwestern Avenue Parking Garage
- Wood Street Parking Garage
- Discovery Park lot (off Nimitz Drive and South Martin Jischke Drive)
- The north end of the France A. Córdova Recreational Sports Center lot (near Stadium Avenue)
Purdue stated that University Street Parking Garage is not available for temporary parking.
If a vehicle is towed from one of the snow routes listed above, please contact the Purdue University Police dispatch center at 765-494-8221 to determine the location of the vehicle.
Information about university and city of West Lafayette snow routes, processes and the map can be found HERE.