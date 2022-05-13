Purdue University kicks off Graduation Weekend

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The College of Agriculture and the College of Engineering kicked off Purdue's Commencement Weekend earlier on Friday.
The graduation ceremonies will last for three days for a total of six ceremonies. This is due to over 6,690 graduates participating in the festivities this year.
Two ceremonies a day will occur for the next three days. Purdue is also adding a seventh ceremony to its normal lineup of six to accommodate for the increased number of graduates. One student shared his sentiments about graduation.
"I have mixed feels because it's my last day with my friends today actually because they're all going to go separate ways with their own jobs. So it's a bit of both happy and sad," said Audio Engineering Technology student, Yugam Verma.
As for his plans after graduation, Verma had this to say:
"Next step is probably get to experience things that I always wanted to do outside of college, not restricted by my classes: look for a job, find something that I love to do, and explore the country."
The Graduate School will close out commencement with its final ceremony on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m.