Purdue University holds Summer 2022 Commencement

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nearly 1,700 students walked across the stage to receive their diplomas on Saturday.
In total, there were 510 undergraduates, 756 masters, 407 Ph.D., and 26 professional program candidates.
The afternoon keynote speaker was Clint Chapple, a professor in the university's College of Agriculture's Department of Biochemistry. After giving his speech, the families and friends of those students eagerly awaited the big moment to celebrate their academic achievements.
There were two divisions that took place on Saturday.
Division I took place at 9:30 a.m., with mainly undergraduates, master's, and professional program candidates graduating at that time.
Division II took place at 1:30 p.m., and the Ph.D. candidates got their diplomas during that ceremony.