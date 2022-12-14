Purdue University Fire Chief change of command

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There has been some shake up in the Purdue University Fire Department with some positions changing.
This past Friday, Purdue announced Fire Chief Kevin Ply was retiring.
The change of command took place on Wednesday as Assistant Fire Chief Brad Anderson became the new head of the department. The event signified a change in leadership while celebrating the legacy of Ply and the opportunity awaiting Anderson.
As Chief, Anderson will be a part of the public safety leadership team responsible for keeping Purdue out of harm's way.
"Each of you play a vital role in the success of this organization," Anderson said. "You're the most important asset and I thank you for everything that you do. I ask for your patience and flexibility and dedication moving forward. And always remember why you chose a career in public safety."
At the ceremony, Ply received multiple plaques and his helmet signed by his crew recognizing his 33 year service to the department.
"The EMT, the paramedic, the training institute, it’s not me that did it, not me at all. It’s those people back there in the blue dress uniforms who work for Purdue Fire Department everyday," Ply said. "They’re the ones teaching the EMT classes, they’re the ones checking on the students. So I couldn’t ask for a better group of people."
Both men were supported by their colleagues, families and President Daniels.
Anderson will officially begin this new position December 19 with Ply's retirement being effective December 31.