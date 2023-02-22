Purdue University faculty senate calls on PNW chancellor to resign

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — There are renewed calls this week for Purdue Northwest Chancellor Thomas Keon to resign.
Members of the West Lafayette faculty senate passed a resolution with 88% of votes calling on Keon to step down.
They're also urging the university's Board of Trustees to take action if he doesn't.
As we've reported, Keon is under fire for what faculty are calling racist comments.
Keon is heard spouting Asian-sounding gibberish at a winter commencement.
PNW professor Lee Artz helped craft the resolution.
"I think it gave a lot of weight, and it removed it from being simply a PNW issue with their particular chancellor," Artz says. "It was identified as a question of Purdue's reputation globally and its true commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion."
Trustees initially accepted Keon's apology then issued a formal reprimand. But Artz says that's not enough.
A Purdue spokesperson declined to comment.