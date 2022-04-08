 Skip to main content
Purdue University efforts aim to prevent sexual assault

  • Updated
Purdue #MeToo March

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In an effort to prevent sexual violence on campus, Purdue University is rolling out several faculty recommendations.

The university is adding new education modules for students, as well as a new marketing plan for its advocacy and response center. Officials also want to improve safe and sober transportation options at night.

As News 18 reported, the initiative is in response to student protests following a rash of campus sexual assaults last year. 

Purdue Provost Jay Akridge said the recommendations come from a faculty senate task force on the issue.

"This area has obviously been a priority for us for years and certainly it's one of those areas where you continually look at what you're doing and ask, 'Can you be better?'" Akridge said.

The recommendations also include language that's more sensitive to survivors on Purdue's timely warning website, and to also improve the university's reporting website to be more user-friendly.

"These are all responses and things that we worked with our university senate on and, again, I think are very much in the spirit of trying to be better in this very important area," Akridge said.

