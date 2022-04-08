Purdue University efforts aim to prevent sexual assault

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FROST SATURDAY NIGHT AND EARLY SUNDAY... Clear skies, light winds and Canadian high pressure will result in overnight temperatures near or below freezing Saturday night along with widespread frost. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.