Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following
counties, Montgomery and Tippecanoe.

* WHEN...Until 700 PM EDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 352 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected
over the area. This additional rain will result in minor
flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Lafayette, Crawfordsville, West Lafayette, Shadeland, Dayton,
Battle Ground, Waynetown, Darlington, Linden, Clarks Hill,
New Richmond, Wingate and Purdue University.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&

Purdue University Class of 2022 graduates in Elliott Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
Purdue graduation 2022

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University held it's commencement ceremony at Elliott Hall for the first time in two years.

The auditorium was filled with excited friends and family members as the Purdue Class of 2022 walked down the aisle to receive their diplomas. Speakers such as Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated the students on their achievements made at Purdue.

Economics graduate Patrick Bateman told News 18 that he will miss all the activities Purdue has to offer.

"I'm going to miss the sense of community, my friends, the ability just to do whatever I want, the Thursday nights at Harry's, the football games on Saturdays, the games at Mackey Arena, and all the stuff that comes with being a Boilermaker," Bateman said.

When asked what advice Bateman has for current students and incoming freshman, he had this to say.

"I would just have as much fun as possible. Be less stressed out about exams and stuff, it'll come, you'll get it done, you'll finish it, and you'll have a great time. So take your head out of the books sometimes and have fun."

Purdue's Spring 2022 Commencement will be taking place from Friday May 13, until Monday May 16. 

