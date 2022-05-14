Purdue University Class of 2022 graduates in Elliott Hall

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University held it's commencement ceremony at Elliott Hall for the first time in two years.
The auditorium was filled with excited friends and family members as the Purdue Class of 2022 walked down the aisle to receive their diplomas. Speakers such as Purdue President Mitch Daniels congratulated the students on their achievements made at Purdue.
Economics graduate Patrick Bateman told News 18 that he will miss all the activities Purdue has to offer.
"I'm going to miss the sense of community, my friends, the ability just to do whatever I want, the Thursday nights at Harry's, the football games on Saturdays, the games at Mackey Arena, and all the stuff that comes with being a Boilermaker," Bateman said.
When asked what advice Bateman has for current students and incoming freshman, he had this to say.
"I would just have as much fun as possible. Be less stressed out about exams and stuff, it'll come, you'll get it done, you'll finish it, and you'll have a great time. So take your head out of the books sometimes and have fun."
Purdue's Spring 2022 Commencement will be taking place from Friday May 13, until Monday May 16.