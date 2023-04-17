Purdue University Building More Dorms

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Purdue Board of Trustees approved a plan to add more residence halls to campus.
The construction for the new buildings will begin this summer, and plan to be finished before the Fall of 2025. The dorms will be built on Third Street and McCormick Road. According to a statement from Purdue, the project will add 401 rooms, and house around 1,000 students.
Purdue staff also confirmed another new student housing facility that will be built by the existing Hillebrand Residence Hall. West Lafayette City Council President, Peter Bunder, is excited for more students to be able to have their own bed.
"I was a happy councilman. A smile came to my face. The question becomes how many people do you expect to admit in the year 2025?" he said.
The concern is Purdue's admitted students grows every year. According to a statement from Purdue, Purdue's enrollment has increased 31 percent since 2013. Bunder says the big question is how big does Purdue want to be?
Purdue believes that an increase in on-campus student housing will lead to more success.