Purdue Union's Rack and Roll Hosted a Grand Reopening

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In celebration of their reopening, Purdue's Union Rack and Roll hosted a day of events on the front lawn of the Purdue Memorial Union earlier Friday.
They are now moving into the newly renovated Union Rack and Roll.
Some of the activities included inflatable human bowling, a special guest appearance from Purdue Pete, and free food.
As we've reported, the Union Rack and Roll was shut down throughout most of the summer due to extensive renovations in the concourse and bowling lane area.
Throughout the evening, Union Rack and Roll will be handing out bowling and HyperBowling themed giveaways and prizes.
"It's an exciting way for students to engage with each other and create memories while on campus. It'll be a great experience to promote community with the students and be able to grow a fun atmosphere for them as well," Recreation and Gaming Manager for the Union's Rack and Roll Travis Huston said.
Student Manager for Rack and Roll Brody McDonalds says that this is different from other student organizations: it's a business.
"[It's] just a relaxed environment. It's just a lot more fun in ways to enjoy bowling. With HyperBowling, you can bring out groups of friends and...it's basically like top golf, honestly. You get bonuses, you get multipliers, and your score is a lot higher than 150 or 200. It's pretty rare for college campus; the fact that we can get these upgrades and I just really hope the students can come out and enjoy a Friday night," McDonalds stated. He's worked there for two years, so far.
