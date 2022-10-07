Purdue trustees OK president-elect contract, renovations to PMU

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University President-elect Mung Chiang on Friday inked a six-year contract with the university's Board of Trustees.
Chiang could earn more than $1 million on the last year of his contract through base salary, at-risk pay and retention bonuses. The contract is similar to those signed by his predecessor Mitch Daniels, who's stepping down at the end of the year.
On the line every year: $210,000 in performance-based incentives, which is 50% of Chiang's $420,000 base salary.
"We were one of the first to do it 10 years ago," Purdue Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Berghoff says of the performance-based pay. "Others watched and copied it but it's still a pretty small number of universities that are using this at the level we are."
Trustees evaluated Daniels on measures like student success and affordability
"The board and Mung are really interested in continuing with the tuition freeze as long as it makes sense," Berghoff says. "I don't see that changing in the first couple of years, at least."
Berghoff says the incoming president will also be graded but on slightly different criteria.
"One would be economic development," he says. "His whole career has been in high-tech and there's a real opportunity to locate high-tech companies in West Lafayette."
Also on the agenda Friday: More work at Purdue Memorial Union.
A $6 million renovation to the second floor will add a spa and conference rooms. The project comes after work on the ground floor and the Union Club Hotel.
"We've done a major transformation with the hotel, we've done a major transformation on the ground floor with the retail dining. ... It just adds to the overall opportunities we have to draw in business clientele, folks coming here for conferences, business meetings, corporate meetings, those kinds of things," says Rob Wynkoop, associate vice president in administrative operations.
Renovations to the union could start as early as November next year and are expected to finish by June of 2024. Wynkoop says construction isn't expected to disturb regular operations.