Purdue trustees endorse 12th consecutive tuition freeze

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday endorsed President Mung Chiang’s request for a 12th consecutive tuition freeze, meaning students will see no increase in tuition in the 2024-2025 academic year.
The board voted to endorse it Friday. The trustees will vote on the proposal late this spring.
It would keep the base undergraduate tuition rate at $9,992 per year for Indiana residents and $28,794 for out-of-state students.
“Purdue remains committed to the vision of higher education with the highest proven value,” Chiang said. “This proposal of another year of tuition freeze, and the endorsement by the Board of Trustees, continues Purdue’s national leadership in student access and success.”
According to a released statement, The total cost of attending Purdue continues to be less today than in 2012, with tuition held flat and lower room and board rates.