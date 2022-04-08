 Skip to main content
Purdue trustees approve Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena renovations

  Updated
Mackey Arena
Purdue Sports

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Purdue University Board of Trustees on Friday approved over $52 million in renovations for Ross-Ade Stadium and Mackey Arena. 

According to Purdue News, the trustees approved the following:

Ross-Ade Stadium – renovate approximately 9,300 gross square feet of existing space and add over 18,000 gross square feet of space in and adjacent to the football stadium. Renovations will include construction of a tunnel and players entrance from the Kozuch Football Performance Complex to Rohrman Field, conversion of the existing Purdue Team Store into a student-athlete dining facility and construction of a concourse connector and additional seating in the south end zone. Work is scheduled to begin in November and be completed in August 2023. The estimated total project cost is $45.4 million and will be paid from gift funds.

Mackey Arena – renovate approximately 12,500 gross square feet of men’s and women’s basketball locker rooms and player lounges and the John Wooden Club on the Event Level. Renovations will focus on updating and modernizing the layouts, technology, finishes and furnishings in all three spaces. Work is scheduled to begin in March 2023 and be completed in September 2023. The estimated total project cost is $6.7 million and will be paid from gift funds.

