Purdue traffic expected as work continues on River Road continues

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Drivers are asked for continued patience as work continues on River Road.
The north-south thoroughfare has been closed since May as crews install a massive, underground tank.
The tank will store combined sewage and storm water that would otherwise overflow into the Wabash River during heavy rain.
As Purdue University students and sports fans head back to campus this fall, city officials are considering ways to ease the traffic impact on surrounding neighborhoods.
"Certainly, we've seen an uptick as the first part of Purdue starts coming in," West Lafayette Utility Director David Henderson says. "There's discussions ongoing as far as how to handle traffic and react to situations as they arise."
River Road is expected to reopen next fall.
Drivers are encouraged to use North Ninth Street in Lafayette as a detour.