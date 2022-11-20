Purdue Topples Indiana State to Stay Perfect

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) – A strong second half and a 51% shooting clip guided the Purdue women's basketball team to a 77-54 win over Indiana State on Sunday afternoon at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2019-20.
Purdue posted their third straight game with a field goal percentage over 50%. Led by five 3-pointers from Cassidy Hardin, Purdue went on 9-of-19 from distance.
Hardin paced the offense with a season-high 18 points. She was joined in double figures by Lasha Petree with 17, while Madison Layden and Jayla Smith both added 10. Hardin is the fourth different Boilermaker to lead the team in scoring this season.
Jeanae Terry made her offensive impact with a dozen assists. Purdue provided a helper on 21 of 26 made field goals. Terry's pace also led Purdue to 21 points on the fast break. The Detroit native joined April Wilson as the only Boilermaker to record six double-figure assist games since 2009.
The Boilermakers had to shrug off a slow start in the first half that saw them trailing after 10 minutes for the first time this season. After the Sycamores (2-1) went 9-for-17 in the first period, the Boilermakers responded to take a four-point lead at the break.
In the second half, it was all Purdue. The Boilermakers connected on a 60.7% of their shots over the final 20 minutes. Petree tallied 13 points, while Smith was 4-of-4 from the field for nine points.
Outscoring Indiana State 42-23 in the second half, Purdue held the guests to just 22.6% (7-31) over the final two periods. Purdue totaled 24 points in the paint and scored 12 points off 12 Sycamore giveaways during the span.
The Boilermakers opened the third quarter on a 15-3 run and limited Indiana State to just seven points in the quarter. Six different players scored in the frame for Purdue, while its defense held the guests for just 3-of-16 from the field.
Petree opened the fourth scoring the first eight points of the period, as Purdue went on a 17-3 run to extend the lead out to 32 points.
CASS SPLASH
Cassidy Hardin broke out of her early season slump from behind the arc to go 5-of-7 from distance on Sunday. The fifth-year senior added three rebounds and two assists in just 24 minutes of action. Hardin has made a 3-pointer in 77 career games and multiple triples in 45 outings. The Bargersville, Ind., native is 11th in program history with 163 3-pointers, four back of KK Houser (2010-14) for a spot in the top 10. In her career, 24 of Hardin's 187 made field goals have come from inside the arc.
NOTES
• Purdue extend its winning streak to seven games over the Sycamores in the first meeting since 1999. Indiana State leads the series 11-10.
• The Boilermakers are now 15-7 when making seven or more 3-pointers under head coach Katie Gearlds.
• Purdue dished out 20 assists in a game for the eighth time under Gearlds.
• Ava Learn was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field for eight points.
• Rickie Woltman went for six points, five rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes.
• Purdue has scored 20 or more points in a quarter in all four games this season.
• The Boilermakers have held an opponent for single digits in a period in three games.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers will jet down to Mexico for the Cancun Challenge. Purdue will face Harvard on Thursday, Florida State on Friday and Oklahoma State on Saturday. All three games will be streamed on FloHoops and will start at 1:30 p.m. ET.