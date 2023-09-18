Purdue to host free vaccine clinic this Thursday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is offering a free clinic on September 21, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The clinic will take place on Thursday, September 21 from 9 AM - 3 PM in the CoRec Black & Gold Gyms 1 - 3 on Purdue University's campus. The clinic is free and open to the public.
All age-appropriate vaccinations will be available at no cost including Flu, COVID booster, HPV, Hepatitis A & B, Pneumonia, Shingles, MMR, Meningitis, Tdap, and more!
There are two options for registering for an appointment based on insurance and vaccine preference.
If you have Purdue University health insurance and are interested in only receiving one or more of the following vaccines (Flu, HPV, Shingles, MenACWY, MenB, Tdap), please click this link to register for an appointment time:
https://vaccineclinic-purduecorec.intend.io/
If you do NOT have Purdue University health insurance, please use this link to register for an appointment time (use code IN65942 and choose Purdue University-9/21):