Purdue to buy Aspire building as quick fix for student housing shortage

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 354 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BARTHOLOMEW           BOONE                 CLINTON
DECATUR               HAMILTON              HANCOCK
HENDRICKS             HOWARD                JOHNSON
MADISON               MARION                MORGAN
RUSH                  SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA

BROWN                 JACKSON               LAWRENCE
MONROE

IN SOUTHEAST INDIANA

JENNINGS

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GREENE

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BEDFORD,
BLOOMFIELD, BLOOMINGTON, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG, CARMEL, CLINTON,
COLUMBUS, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, JASONVILLE, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, LINTON,
MARTINSVILLE, MITCHELL, MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE,
NASHVILLE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE, NORTH VERNON, PARKER CITY,
PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE, SEYMOUR, SHELBYVILLE,
SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY, VEEDERSBURG,
WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT, WINCHESTER,
WORTHINGTON, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Tuesday..June 14th for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Marion, Madison, Shelby,
Tippecanoe and Vigo.


This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO 9 PM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For both Heat Advisories, heat index values up to 109
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM EDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Tuesday to 9
PM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Purdue to buy Aspire building as quick fix for student housing shortage

  • Updated
  • 0
Aspire At Discovery Park

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will purchase a large apartment complex on State Street.

Officials hope the deal is a quick fix as they work on a long-term solution to West Lafayette's housing shortage.

The three-building, four-story Aspire complex includes 831 beds. The owner, Balfour Beatty-Walsh Housing LLC, is selling the property only three years after its construction.

"It really does make the best sense given the location and it's use," West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter said. "It's purpose-built for student housing."

Purdue's rapidly growing enrollment is putting pressure on the city's housing stock, Easter added.

The Aspire deal "certainly helps to ease any housing pressures," she said. "Over the course of 10 years, the university has grown over 10-thousand students and I don't think that we've grown the entire community in that number of beds."

The Aspire plans come after a three-year student housing moratorium in West Lafayette that ended last week, when city councilors approved two high-rise projects.

"Since 2019, we haven't approved or built any new major projects except for the ones that were just previously approved, and the campus grew by another 3,400 students," Easter said.

Council president Peter Bunder cast the lone vote against the high rise projects, saying he wanted to see Purdue add more beds near campus.

"I'm pleasantly surprised," he said of the Aspire project, which he added was a good start.

"I would like to know more about the university's plans for enrollment, beginning with how many people they think are going to end up here in the next five to 10 years. ... So we know how we can plan for the increase in population because every time you increased the population, it affects that people who live around the university," he said.

The university plans to build three new dorm buildings near Meredith Hall as a long-term solution to its growing enrollment.

"We are one of the few university communities that is experiencing this kind of growth," Easter said. "With that comes a unique set of challenges."

It's unclear how much Purdue will pay to purchase Aspire. The transaction could be complete as soon as August, in time for the fall semester.

News 18 reached out to Purdue but no one was available today for an interview.

