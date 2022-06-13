Purdue to buy Aspire building as quick fix for student housing shortage

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will purchase a large apartment complex on State Street.
Officials hope the deal is a quick fix as they work on a long-term solution to West Lafayette's housing shortage.
The three-building, four-story Aspire complex includes 831 beds. The owner, Balfour Beatty-Walsh Housing LLC, is selling the property only three years after its construction.
"It really does make the best sense given the location and it's use," West Lafayette Development Director Erin Easter said. "It's purpose-built for student housing."
Purdue's rapidly growing enrollment is putting pressure on the city's housing stock, Easter added.
The Aspire deal "certainly helps to ease any housing pressures," she said. "Over the course of 10 years, the university has grown over 10-thousand students and I don't think that we've grown the entire community in that number of beds."
The Aspire plans come after a three-year student housing moratorium in West Lafayette that ended last week, when city councilors approved two high-rise projects.
"Since 2019, we haven't approved or built any new major projects except for the ones that were just previously approved, and the campus grew by another 3,400 students," Easter said.
Council president Peter Bunder cast the lone vote against the high rise projects, saying he wanted to see Purdue add more beds near campus.
"I'm pleasantly surprised," he said of the Aspire project, which he added was a good start.
"I would like to know more about the university's plans for enrollment, beginning with how many people they think are going to end up here in the next five to 10 years. ... So we know how we can plan for the increase in population because every time you increased the population, it affects that people who live around the university," he said.
The university plans to build three new dorm buildings near Meredith Hall as a long-term solution to its growing enrollment.
"We are one of the few university communities that is experiencing this kind of growth," Easter said. "With that comes a unique set of challenges."
It's unclear how much Purdue will pay to purchase Aspire. The transaction could be complete as soon as August, in time for the fall semester.
News 18 reached out to Purdue but no one was available today for an interview.