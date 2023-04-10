Purdue to appeal verdict in federal sexual assault lawsuit

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University will appeal a $10,000 judgement in favor of a student, according to court documents recently filed in a federal lawsuit.
Purdue has until Friday to file a status report on the planned appeal.
The university also filed a request for a new judgement or trial in the case, but a judge denied that motion.
A student identified as Nancy Roe sued Purdue after reporting a 2017 sexual assault in her dorm room.
Administrators were unable to substantiate her report and suspended her.
A jury last year decided the discipline was retaliatory and awarded the student $10,000 in damages.
The verdict sparked multiple campus protests calling for the resignations of Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President of Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock.
The jury found the administrators failed to give Roe adequate notice and an opportunity to be fully heard while investigating her claims.
Jurors, however, did not award damages for these findings.
News 18 reached out to a Purdue spokesperson and Nancy Roe's attorney but has not heard back.