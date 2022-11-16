Purdue survives against Marquette in Gavitt Games winning 75-70

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (PURDUE SPORTS) -- Zach Edey scored 20 points and had 13 rebounds, Braden Smith scored 20 and Purdue overtook Marquette for a 75-70 win on Tuesday night.
Smith went on his own 6-0 run in a 56-second span to turn a 62-59 Purdue deficit with 5:46 left into a 65-62 advantage and the Boilermakers (3-0) led the rest of the way.
Edey's jumper with 47 seconds to go made it 71-62. David Joplin responded by burying a 3-pointer and sinking two foul shots to get the Golden Eagles within 73-70. Ethan Morton sealed it for Purdue making two foul shots with six seconds to go.
Smith and Edey combined to make 14 of 19 shots from the field. David Jenkins Jr. scored 10 points off the bench for Purdue.
Joplin, a reserve, scored 21 points on 7-for-11 shooting for Marquette (2-1). Kam Jones added 19 points and Oso Ighodaro 10.
It's the second straight 3-0 start after last year's team opened the year 8-0 and reached No. 1 in the AP poll in early December. Purdue has won 17 straight non-conference games at Mackey Arena.
- Purdue improved to 3-0 with a 75-70 win over Marquette in the Gavitt Games in front of a sold-out crowd of 14,876 at Mackey Arena. The sellout was Purdue's 44th straight sellout, dating to Jan. 2019.
- Purdue has started 3-0 or better 12 times under Matt Painter. In 10 of the 11 previous years (2014), the Boilermakers made the NCAA Tournament.
- Purdue improved to 2-2 in the Gavitt Games, defeating Marquette in the 2017 (86-71) and 2022 (75-70) event. The Boilermakers have lost to Villanova in 2016 (76-73) and Marquette in 2019 (65-55).
- Purdue improved to 10-1 all-time against Marquette. However, this was Purdue's first win against a Shaka Smart-coached team in four tries (2011 vs. VCU, 2018 vs. Texas, 2019 vs. Texas). Purdue's last non-conference loss came against Texas in the 2019 meeting.
- Purdue has won 17 straight non-conference games at Mackey Arena, tied for the sixth-longest streak in Mackey Arena history.
- The Boilermakers have won 16 straight regular-season non-conference games, dating to a 58-54 loss to Miami (Fla.) on Dec. 8, 2020.
- Purdue has won 10 straight games in the month of November, dating to a Nov. 26, 2020, loss to Clemson.
- Purdue has won 25 straight home games against unranked teams.
- Purdue trailed by nine (58-49) with 9:54 to play, but outscored Marquette 26-12 the rest of the way. The Golden Eagles went just 4-of-19 from the field the remainder of the way. Purdue went 8-of-12 from the field, including 8-of-8 from inside the 3-point line in the final 10 minutes.
- Purdue had two turnovers in the game's first two minutes, but just four turnovers the last 38 minutes.
- Zach Edey recorded his third double-double in as many games with a 20-point, 13-rebound, 3-block effort. He added one assist against no turnover, and went 8-of-11 from the field and 4-of-5 from the free throw line. He recorded his 100th career dunk in the win. He is now averaging 20.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game in just 29.5 minutes per contest.
- Freshman Braden Smith scored 20 points with three assists and two rebounds. He went 6-of-8 from the field, 3-of-4 from long distance and 5-of-6 from the free throw line. He scored 15 of his points in the second half.
- Smith (15) and Edey (14) combined for 29 of Purdue's 43 second-half points.