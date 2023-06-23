Purdue Study: Deep-Sea Exploration Capabilities and Challenges

WEST LAFAYETTE (AP) — In light of the tragedy with the Titan sharing a similar fate to the Titanic, Purdue University researchers are persevering to find ways to explore the seas with technology without human intervention.
They are testing a mobile docking system to perform longer data of the waters without needing to be recharged.
Lately, they have also been able to learn more of the possibilities to explore deep oceans without disrupting the environment using a special glider.
Associate Professor Nina Mahmoudian of Mechanical Engineering in the College of Engineering at Purdue says deep sea exploration is advancing, but more resources are needed for more reliable systems like autonomy, unmanned systems, sensors, and decision-making skills for the machines.
She explained why getting data from underwater is so important.
She also revealed what the biggest challenges are for true data-retrieving success.
"The surface of the ocean is unexplored. We really don't have that much information to the extent that we need to know about oceans, and this...I hope this event and other discouraging events only encourages us to explore more because water is our source. We are dealing with deep oceans. The challenge for this specific mission is depth...and when you pass thousand meter depth, you don't have sunlight. So it is dark and it is cold so a lot of equipment might not work there," she said.
For more information about their progress, click here for the gliders and here for the mobile dock system.