Purdue students to be issued mobile student ID

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is ditching physical identification cards in favor of new, mobile IDs for students.
The university will issue mobile IDs to all incoming undergraduate students this summer and fall.
Students can use their mobile IDs to access campus buildings, purchase meals, pay for laundry and more.
Purdue's goal is to eliminate the need for hard-copy ID cards for all 50-thousand West Lafayette students over the next few years.
“‘Mobile First’ is a strategy used by many universities, and at Purdue, all incoming new students for our Early Start/Summer Start sessions and the upcoming fall semester will be issued a Purdue Mobile ID, which will become their primary identification on campus,” said Loribeth Hettinger, senior associate bursar of ID Card Operations/Support.
“Physical ID cards, meantime, will be provided as an alternative to undergraduate students who do not have a smartphone device or if theirs is not compatible with Purdue’s new mobile credentials system. We want to stress that this major step in our just-launched Purdue Mobile ID initiative for students is ‘Mobile First,’ not mobile only.”
A $25 fee will be assessed for a hard-copy Purdue ID card, and a process is in place for students who can explain why the fee should be waived.
Graduate students also may need physical cards because some academic buildings, laboratories and other facilities will still require the physical Purdue ID card for access in the short term.
