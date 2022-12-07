Purdue students react to Jeff Brohm's departure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — While the fans in Louisville get set to welcome their new coach, fans here in Purdue Country are reacting to Brohm's exit from West Lafayette.
Now former football head coach Jeff Brohm is heading to his Alma Mater Louisville to take over the head coaching role there. With speculation and rumors flying around since Monday, the move isn't an overnight shock, but still surprising nonetheless.
After hearing the news that Louisville coach Scott Satterfield was taking the head coach position at Cincinnati it wasn't long before boiler fans took to social media and question if Brohm would fill the vacancy.
Some questioned why would he leave? On paper Purdue is the better football school.
However, Brohm not only played at Louisville, he grew up there too. This leaves many assuming his decision goes beyond just football.
When a head coach leaves a program it can lead to animosity from the fan base they're leaving. Whether a coach leaves a program on good terms isn't always up to that coach but rather the team and its supporters. News 18 spoke with Purdue students how they feel about Jeff Brohm's departure.
"I was shocked, but I mean, he went to college there, so I'm not surprised that he went there," Purdue freshman, Zach Cox said. "But to build a culture like he did at Purdue is kind of crazy, and just for him to like leave after building something special the last three years, especially after going to another bowl this year and making it to the Big 10 Championship, it's kind of crazy."
"I was initially shocked. I wasn't expecting it, I mean he coached at Purdue for six seasons and we just went to the Big 10 Championship," Purdue freshman, Ohinoiyi Momoh said. "You know, usually once a team makes it that far they keep the same system because you have to be doing something right. But all respect to him chasing his bag."
We are still waiting to hear from Purdue athletics about Brohm's departure, but we have been able to confirm with a direct source that he is leaving.