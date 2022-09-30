Purdue students protest university's response to court ruling

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – Hundreds of students gathered on the steps of Purdue University's administration building Friday evening. The group is demanding two university officials resign after a recent court ruling.
The protest also included a march across campus. It all comes after a federal ruling last Friday.
A jury determined Dean of Students Katie Sermersheim and Vice President of Ethics and Compliance Alysa Rollock did not properly handle a 2017 sexual assault report.
The university has released a statement in support of the administrators. However, the students are calling on Sermersheim and Rollock to resign.
Organizer Grace Gochnauer says Purdue needs to hold both individuals accountable.
"This is unacceptable. You cannot discriminate against someone because they're a woman,” Gochnauer said. “You cannot ignore their right to due process on something as important as a sexual assault that was reported to the police and reported to Purdue. So ultimately, they do need to be stepping down because that sends a message that Purdue respects that there was a mistake made."
The march was organized by #MeTooPurdue, a student group on campus. President and founder Charlotte Russell says her discussions with administrators about sexual assault over the past year have not been productive.
“I can't say for certain how confident I am that change will happen, but I'm confident that we will fight for as long as it takes to get that change,” Russell said. “Whether the change is tomorrow or the change never comes and we just end up fighting forever."
Russell says #MeTooPurdue will continue holding rallies until both Sermersheim and Rollock are removed from their respective positions.
In response to Friday's march on campus, Purdue released the following statement:
"We appreciate our students and their passion on this truly important issue. But we believe, because of the evidence presented, that this is not the correct case to use in advocating for it. This was a very rare case of discipline for making false statements in a sexual assault report. The undisputed facts overwhelmingly established that Roe chose the sexual encounter she later labeled a sexual assault. Roe herself admitted under oath, 'I can understand if someone didn't feel there was sufficient evidence to support my claim, I can understand that.'
The jury, which in part exonerated university administrators, ruled on the narrow issue of whether Purdue, having conducted a thorough investigation, appropriately disciplined Roe based on its finding of false charges.
Purdue’s position in these matters has long been clear: we will not tolerate sexual harassment in any form, including and especially sexual violence. But neither will we tolerate lying or making false accusations that can have lifelong consequences.
As for our two outstanding administrators, Dr. Katie Sermersheim and Alysa Rollock, we absolutely stand behind them, and any suggestion that they resign is out of the question. These are women of great professionalism and integrity who take immense care and work tirelessly to ensure a fair process and render sound decisions in these difficult cases. We continue to support them and appreciate the support shown for them by members of the university community."