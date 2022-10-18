Purdue students protest administrators

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A group of Purdue University students took to campus Monday night to protest against two of the school's administrators.
Purdue students are demanding the immediate resignation of school administrators Katie Sermershiem and Alysa Rollock. The administrators found themselves at the center of controversy back in 2018.
At the time, two female students filed sexual assault complaints to the university. This led to the admin suspending these two students saying their complaints were filed under "false statements."
Later, the two students took the university to court. A jury ruled the school did not allow due process in the incident. Even after the court case, Sermershiem and Rollock are still employed by Purdue University.
Students are now taking matters into their own hands and insist the administrators resign from their positions.
When you don't do your job, you shouldn't have a job. When you put students in danger, you shouldn't have your job," Purdue student, Lily Renke said. "When the only solution you give us is to report, and then you don't believe survivors who do report, you can't expect other people to report. So essentially, we are just going to have a ton of sexual assaults on campus that go unreported because students don't feel safe reporting to people who don't believe survivors."
However, Monday's protest isn't the first time students have been out spoken about the situation.
The dean has not given us any contact, we've been protesting, we've been speaking. We've had a ton of people contact Mitch Daniels, we have a petition of over 12,000 students that want them to resign, and we have gotten nothing from the university," Renke said.
Monday's protest was lead by an organization not affiliated with Purdue University named, 'Me Too Purdue'.